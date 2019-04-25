Politics

Joe Biden announces 2020 presidential run: What to know about former VP, senator

Former Vice President Joe Biden was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and his family moved to Delaware in 1953.

After graduating from Syracuse Law School, Biden served on the city council in New Castle, Delaware. At age 29, he was elected to the U.S. Senate, where he represented Delaware for 36 years.

Biden launched a presidential campaign in 1987 but withdrew after only a few months. He ran again in 2008 but was eventually chosen as then-Sen. Barack Obama's running mate.

SEE ALSO: Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Democratic candidates

After Obama's victory, he and Biden served two terms in the White House. Before leaving office, Obama awarded Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

After his time in the White House, Biden and his wife Jill launched the Biden Foundation and focused their efforts on philanthropy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdelawarepresidential racethe white housegovernmentdemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldvice president joe biden
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News