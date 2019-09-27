WASHINGTON -- White House officials took extraordinary steps to "lock down" information about President Donald Trump's summertime phone call with the president of Ukraine, even moving the transcript to a secret computer system, a whistleblower alleges in a politically explosive complaint that accuses the administration of a wide-ranging cover-up.
The whistleblower, in a 9-page document released Thursday
Whistleblower complaint at center of Trump probe released; Acting intel boss testifies
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More