Police investigating after white hoods placed on Raleigh Confederate monument

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Capitol police are investigating after white hoods, likely representing the Ku Klux Klan, were placed on a Confederate statue in Raleigh on Monday morning.Jon Williams posted a picture showing the statue at 8 a.m.The statue is the Monument to North Carolina Women of the Confederacy. It is a 7-foot statue that was dedicated in 1914.The statue depicts an older woman holding a book as she sits next to a young boy holding a sword. According to UNC Library, the statue cost $10,000 and was funded by a private donation.The statue has been vandalized in the past. In July 2015, the statue was spray-painted with the words "Black Live Matter."