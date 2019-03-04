Police investigating after white hoods placed on Raleigh Confederate monument

Jon Williams posted a picture showing the statue at 8 a.m.
Huh. That’s new pic.twitter.com/276RNhJ1oG— Jon Williams (@shovemedia) March 4, 2019
The statue is the Monument to North Carolina Women of the Confederacy. It is a 7-foot statue that was dedicated in 1914.
The statue depicts an older woman holding a book as she sits next to a young boy holding a sword.
According to UNC Library, the statue cost $10,000 and was funded by a private donation.
The statue has been vandalized in the past. In July 2015, the statue was spray-painted with the words "Black Live Matter."