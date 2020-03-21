Coronavirus

Coronavirus in US: White House task force briefing today | LIVE

By AAMER MADHANI
The White House coronavirus task force has a scheduled briefing at 12:45 p.m. ET/ 9:45 a.m. PT. Check back here for live coverage of the briefing.

Here are highlights from Friday's press briefing:



  • President Donald Trump said he was tapping the Defense Production Act to order American businesses to manufacture and send supplies, like testing kits, ventilators and masks, to hospitals preparing to be overwhelmed by a wave of coronavirus cases.


  • The president also announced an effective closure of the U.S. border with Mexico, prohibiting most travel except for trade. That brings it in line with the restriction on the Canadian border earlier this week.


    • RELATED: Congress continues talks on proposing $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples under US coronavirus relief plan

  • The U.S. is also suspending interest on student loans to help young people cope with job losses and the financial crunch.


  • Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, broke openly on the possible effectiveness of new drugs being explored to treat the virus. Trump said he believed that a combination of medications he announced Thursday would work to treat the virus. Fauci said no such declaration could be made without testing, again highlighting the sharp divide between data-driven health officials and a president who admits he follows his gut.


    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    politicswashington d.c.coronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
    Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
    CORONAVIRUS
    LATEST: Mecklenburg Co. now has the most cases in NC with 77
    Coronavirus closures: Best Buy moves to curbside delivery
    'Onward' to arrive on Disney+ early
    NC man charged after claiming to have COVID-19 during Walmart livestream
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    LATEST: Mecklenburg Co. now has the most cases in NC with 77
    Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81
    Congress continues talks on proposed $1200 per person relief plan
    LIST: Triangle restaurants offer takeout, delivery
    NC man charged after claiming to have COVID-19 during Walmart livestream
    McDougald residents still not returned home during the COVID-19 crisis
    Coronavirus response: What is the Defense Production Act?
    Show More
    Struggle and survival in Raleigh's COVID-19 reality of curbside pickup only dining
    COVID-19 making you anxious? Here are some tips that may help
    Member of Pence's staff tests positive for COVID-19
    Employment Security official addresses website, phone delays
    Smithfield waitress was 'perfect person' for this random act of kindness
    More TOP STORIES News