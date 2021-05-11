Politics

White House focuses on de-escalation in Israel, Palestine

WASHINGTON -- The White House says President Joe Biden is being briefed daily on developments in Jerusalem and Gaza, and has directed his team to engage intensively with senior Israeli and Palestinian officials as well as leaders throughout the Middle East.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that Biden's team is communicating a clear and consistent message in support of de escalation.


"That is our primary focus," she said, adding that Biden supports Israel's "legitimate right to defend itself and its people" and at the same time condemns ongoing "rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups including against Jerusalem."

She added that the Biden administration "will also continue to support a two state solution to the Israeli Palestinian conflict."

"That is the only way to ensure the just and lasting peace that two peoples have struggled to achieve," she added.


Separately, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Israeli Foreign Minister Ashkenazi on Tuesday to condemn the Hamas rocket attacks and "reiterate the important message of de-escalation."

State Department spokesman Ned Price says Washington calls "on all sides to exercise restraint."
