Politics

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham steps down, will head first lady's staff

By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
WASHINGTON -- White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving her post after never holding a single formal press briefing.

Grisham will be assuming a new role as chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump.

She had continued to represent the first lady while also holding the titles of press secretary and White House communications director since June of last year.

Grisham, who succeeded Sarah Sanders and Sean Spicer, had never held a single formal press briefing.

She had been sidelined during the coronavirus pandemic and since Mark Meadows, the president's new chief of staff, began to assume control.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmelania trumpu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Largest single-day increase in cases, deaths in NC
Here's what you need at home in case you get COVID-19
How to prevent bringing COVID-19 home from grocery store
Wake Forest great-great-grandmother dies following house fire
Lowe's will close on Easter during coronavirus pandemic
The 411:Durham distillery donates hand sanitizer
NC musician looks to share positivity amid COVID-19
Show More
Michael Jordan's 1992 US 'Dream Team' game-worn jersey to be auctioned
Durham man shares story after mom dies from COVID-19 related illness
Raleigh pastor feeds homeless as shelters limit access
UNC researchers test drug that could treat COVID-19
Models predict when NC could see a peak in COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News