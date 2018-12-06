The Bushes, who hold the record as the longest married presidential couple, stayed together as George was elected to Congress, spent time in China as U.S. ambassador, headed up the CIA, became vice president and finally president, and for many, many years after.
Along the journey, they had six children and 17 grandchildren (including three step-grandchildren), some of whom also went into politics: former President George W. Bush, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush. Among other notable offspring, to name a few: Jenna Bush Hager is a television personality, Pierce Bush is the CEO of Houston's Big Brothers Big Sisters organization and Lauren Bush Lauren is the founder of FEED Projects, a business and philanthropic company.
Two of his grandchildren, Ashley Bush and Marshall Bush, remembered the 41st president on Good Morning America on Monday.
"He was very grounded and certainly made us all feel very loved and made us feel very special," Ashley said.
Shown in the photo above: Seated front row, Lauren Bush, Ashley Bush, Ellie LeBlond, Gigi Koch, Elizabeth Andrews, Marshall Bush, Pace Andrews, Walker Bush. Second row, John E. Bush, George P. Bush, Barbara Bush, Pierce Bush, the late former President George H.W. Bush, the late former first lady Barbara Bush, former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush, Jenna Hager, Top row, Mandi Bush, Sam LeBlond, Neil Bush, Ally Bush, Maria Bush, Bobby Koch, Doro Koch, Margaret Bush, Marvin Bush, Columba Bush, former Gov. Jeb Bush, Henry Hager, Noelle Bush, and Robert Koch.
Marshall added that he taught them that "Family always comes first, and you do what you can to help the world."
Here's a look at each of the Bush children, as well as their children:
George W. Bush (son)
Born: He was born in 1946.
Spouse: He married Laura Welch, a former teacher and librarian from Midland, Texas, in 1977.
Children: They have twin daughters, Barbara and Jenna, born in 1981.
Career: He was elected governor of Texas in 1994 and U.S. president in 2000, serving two terms in the White House. He also is a former managing general partner of Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers.
Pauline Robinson "Robin" Bush (daughter)
Born in December 1949, she died Oct. 11, 1953, of leukemia. She is buried in College Station, Texas, on the grounds of the Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University.
John Ellis "Jeb" Bush (son)
Born: He was born in 1953.
Spouse: He married Columba Gallo in 1974.
Children: They have three children, George Prescott, Noelle and John, also known as Jebbie.
Career: He is a former developer and investment banker, Florida commerce secretary and governor of Florida.
Neil Bush (son)
Born: He was born in 1955.
Spouse: He married Sharon Smith in 1980 and they divorced in 2003. In 2004, he married Maria Manass.
Children: Neil and Sharon have three children: Lauren, Pierce and Ashley.
Career: Neil is a founder of Ignite! Learning, an educational software company, and is board chairman of Points of Light, a public service nonprofit. Points of Light identifies him as president of ATX Oil and manager of Luoil, a project company.
Marvin Bush (son)
Born: He was born in 1956.
Spouse: He married Margaret Conway Molster in 1981.
Children: They had two children, daughter Marshall and son Charles Walker.
Career: He is co-founder and a managing partner of Winston Partners, a Virginia-based investment firm, and principal at the George W. Bush Presidential Library.
Dorothy ("Doro") Bush Koch (daughter)
Born: She was born in 1959.
Spouse: She married William LeBlond in 1982. She and LeBlond divorced in 1990, and she married Robert "Bobby" Koch in 1992.
Children: Doro and William have two children, Samuel and Nancy Ellis, known as "Ellie." Doro and Bobby have two children, Gigi and Robert.
Career: She is a board member of the Washington-based National Rehabilitation Hospital, where she once worked, and serves on the board of the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.
