POLITICS

Who is Donald Trump's personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen?

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Cohen has worked as President Donald Trump's lawyer for over a decade and is seen has his fixer. (Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)

The spotlight on President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen has intensified following the FBI raid of his office and hotel room and his legal battle seeking to keep his seized records and recordings private.

Cohen has worked as Trump's private attorney for more than a decade and is seen as a "street-wise New Yorker with a penchant for confrontation" who works as Trump's fixer, according to ABC News.

Early in his career, Cohen practiced as a personal injury lawyer and made millions in real estate. He and his father-in-law also partnered to own a fleet of New York City taxi cabs.

Cohen first caught the attention of Trump in the early 2000's when he helped resolve a tenant dispute as a member of the condo board at one of Trump's property. Trump reportedly wanted to meet Cohen because he was able to do what his lawyers were unable to do.

He has worked as a dealmaker, becoming a key figure in helping establish Trump-branded properties overseas, according to ABC News. He was involved in a plan to build a tower in Moscow in October 2016, a project that eventually stalled.

Cohen has been known to berate reporters for writing unflattering stories about Trump. He has regularly threatened lawsuits against those who challenge his boss, and has worked with tabloids to kill unfavorable stories.

He says he took out a home equity loan to personally pay porn actress Storm Daniels $130,000 to keep silent about an alleged affair with Trump.

Cohen's lawyers have identified former GOP fundraiser Elliot Broidy and Fox News host Sean Hannity as his other clients during a hearing seeking to keep his raided files private. Hannity has denied ever being represented by Cohen.

The Associated Press has contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpthe white houseFBI
POLITICS
Activist calls Silent Sam protesters thugs
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Election officials await result of constitutional amendment challenges
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News