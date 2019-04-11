Politics

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange arrested at Ecuador embassy in London

EMBED <>More Videos

Julian Assange arrested in London.

LONDON, England -- Julian Assange's attorney says he's been arrested on U.S. extradition request as well as for breaching UK bail conditions.

Ecuador's president says his government withdrew asylum status for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange almost seven years after he sought refuge in Ecuador's embassy in London, citing "repeated violations of international conventions and daily-life protocols."

Lenin Moreno announced the "sovereign decision" in a statement accompanied by a video on Twitter on Thursday.

Assange hasn't left the embassy since August 2012 for fear that if he steps off Ecuador's diplomatic soil he would be arrested and extradited to the U.S. for publishing thousands of classified military and diplomatic cables through WikiLeaks.

London police arrested Assange at the embassy Thursday on a court warrant issued in 2012, when he failed to surrender to the court.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt thanked Moreno for breaking the impasse, saying on Twitter that Assange "is no hero and no one is above the law."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsu.s. & world
TOP STORIES
Durham explosion: Crews search through rubble day after tragedy
Durham community pitches in to help after explosion and fire
PHOTOS: Deadly downtown Durham explosion
LISTEN: Camera on Durham bridge caught sound of explosion
Man found shot to death in Durham gazebo
Bones from Philippine cave reveal a new human cousin
NEED A VACATION? Arby's to offer $6 trip to Hawaii
Show More
'Gustnado' blows past high school during storm: VIDEO
Wake, Durham, and Orange County schools to close May 1 as teachers plan rally
British man who quit teaching job to attend baseball games to stop in NC
Green Hope students walk out, say Wake way of teaching math doesn't add up
Fate of Jonathan Sander still hangs in the balance
More TOP STORIES News