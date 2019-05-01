wikileaks

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for bail-jumping

EMBED <>More Videos

Julian Assange was sentenced for jumping bail in 2012.

LONDON, England -- A British judge has sentenced WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail in 2012.

Judge Deborah Taylor said Wednesday that Assange merited near the maximum sentence of one year because of the seriousness of his offense.

She rejected his claim for leniency based on the nearly seven years he spent in the Ecuadorian Embassy.

The white-haired Assange stood impassively with his hands clasped while the sentence was read. His supporters in the public gallery chanted "Shame on you" at the judge as Assange was led away.

RELATED: WikiLeaks' Julian Assange charged after arrest at Ecuador embassy in London

Assange sought asylum in the South American country's London embassy in June 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was wanted for questioning over rape and sexual assault allegations.

Earlier, his lawyers argued that he had jumped bail because he was a "desperate man" fearing extradition to the United States.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswikileaksu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WIKILEAKS
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify on Wikileaks
'Racist,' 'con man': Michael Cohen assails Trump before Congress
READ: Cohen's full testimony
WikiLeaks publishes trove purportedly taken from CIA
TOP STORIES
UNC Charlotte shooting suspect charged with murder
UNC Charlotte shooting victim from Apex now out of surgery
All you need to know about today's NC teachers rally in Raleigh
Fort Bragg soldier fights for change in DC after deadly medical oversight
No jail time for a bus driver who raped a 14-year-old girl
3 confirmed dead in head-on crash on Highway 751
Utz lovers could be eligible for up to $20 in settlement
Show More
Arrest made in 1972 murder of Johnston County mother of two
Survey: Companies considering ban on all physical contact, including handshakes
Amid last minute preps for teacher rally, Republicans propose new school funding
Some fear SE Raleigh redevelopment pushing out longtime residents
Funeral plans announced for owner of Kaffeinate coffee shop
More TOP STORIES News