Woman says Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax raped her while they were students at Duke University

A second woman has come forward to accuse Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault. The woman said in a statement Friday that the attack took place when she and Fairfax were students at Duke University.

The new accusation further clouds the fate of Virginia's government. Fairfax would take over if Gov. Ralph Northam were to resign over the racist photo that appeared on his medical school yearbook page. Northam told his top staff Friday that he would not resign. Attorney General Mark Herring, who is second in line of succession, admitted putting on blackface in college.

RELATED: Justin Fairfax, who could possibly replace Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, graduated from Duke in 2000

Earlier this week, California college professor Vanessa Tyson accused Fairfax of forcing her to perform oral sex on him in 2004 during the Democratic National Convention. Fairfax called the allegation a political smear.

According to a statement from the second accuser's attorney, the woman "shared her account of the rape with friends in a series of emails and Facebook messages that are now in our possession."


"Additionally, we have statements from former classmates corroborating that (she) immediately told friends that Mr. Fairfax had raped her," according to the statement.

Fairfax's spokesperson sent the following statement to ABC News in response:
"I deny this latest unsubstantiated allegation. It is demonstrably false. I have never forced myself on anyone ever. I demand a full investigation into these unsubstantiated and false allegations. Such an investigation will confirm my account because I am telling the truth. I will clear my good name and I have nothing to hide. I have passed two full field background checks by the FBI and run for office in two highly contested elections with nothing like this being raised before. It is obvious that a vicious and coordinated smear campaign is being orchestrated against me. I will not resign."
