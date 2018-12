EMBED >More News Videos George H.W. Bush dead at 94: Funeral plans, legacy and a look back at President George H.W. Bush's life (1 of 18) The life and career of George HW Bush

Former President George H.W. Bush's state funeral encompasses four days of events, from his arrival in Washington to his burial in Texas on Thursday.Former President George W. Bush will deliver one of the eulogies for his father. The invitation-only funeral service is set for Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral. President Trump and first lady Melania will be in attendance.Aside from family, which includes former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, a full list of attendees has been released by a Bush family spokesperson.President & Mrs. ObamaPresident & Mrs. Clinton (& daughter Chelsea Clinton)President & Mrs. CarterAbdullah II bin Al-Huessein and Rania Al-Abdullah, King and Queen of JordanSir Peter Cosgrove, Governor-General of Australia, and his wife Lady Lynne CosgroveAndrzej Duda, President of PolandAngela Merkel, Chancellor of GermanyHRH Charles, Prince of WalesAbdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Prince of BahrainHamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, former Emir of QatarAnibal Vaco, former President of PortugalToomas Hendrik Ilves, former President of EstoniaLech Walesa, former President of PolandCarlos Salinas, former President of MexicoSir John Major, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and his wife Dame Norma MajorNasser Alahmed Al-Sabah, former Prime Minister of KuwaitYasuo Fukuda, former Prime Minister of JapanJohn Swan, former Premier of BermudaSusan Ford BalesTricia Nixon Cox & Edward CoxLuci Baines Johnson & Ian TurpinLynda Johnson Robb & Senator Charles Robb