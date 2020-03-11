2020 presidential election

Andrew Yang calls for Democrats to rally around Joe Biden

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang is backing Joe Biden's presidential bid, saying it's time for Democrats to rally around the former vice president and get ready for the general election.

Following Biden's projected wins in a number of state primaries Tuesday, Yang said on CNN that he sees Biden as the best-positioned candidate to defeat President Donald Trump in November, saying Democrats need to "come together as a party, starting tonight."

A supporter of Bernie Sanders in 2016, Yang said the Vermont senator inspired his own presidential run, which Yang ended in February before signing on as a CNN political commentator.

Yang said he believes the progressive ideas expressed by candidates like Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and himself "will have a voice in the Biden administration to start solving these problems."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsprimary electionjoe biden2020 presidential electionandrew yang
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Super Tuesday 2 results: Biden projected to win Michigan, Miss., Mo.
Biden has testy exchange with auto worker over gun rights, 2nd Amendment
Biden, Sanders cancel campaign events amid coronavirus concerns
Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Biden for president
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
26-year-old injured in Raleigh officer-involved shooting
NC health officials expect 1,500 new coronavirus test kits next week
Duke moves classes online amid coronavirus concerns
How WCPSS is tackling coronavirus concerns
Super Tuesday 2 results: Biden projected to win Michigan, Miss., Mo.
Raleigh leaders won't 'rush' decisions to cancel events
UNC Health encourages 'virtual visits' to prevent coronavirus spread
Show More
Raleigh schools respond to potential coronavirus cases
UNC dominates Va. Tech in ACC Tournament opener, 78-56
State of Emergency triggers NC anti-price gouging laws
Cary dad says daughter not tested for coronavirus after Korea trip
Controversial stickers posted at LGBT Center of Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News