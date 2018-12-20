POLITICS

PHOTO: Yemeni mother reunited with dying son at California hospital

A new photo shows a Yemeni mother embracing her 2-year-old son on life support at an Oakland hospital after she was granted a visa to enter the country. (CAIR Sacramento)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
A mother and her 2-year-old son on life support inCalifornia have been reunited.

RELATED: Yemeni mother arrives in Bay Area to say goodbye to her dying son

This photo shows Shaima Swileh embracing little Abdullah, who is being treated UCSF Benioff Children's hospital in Oakland.

Swileh is originally from Yemen and it's been a struggle to get to the U.S. because of the Trump administration's travel ban.

RELATED: Yemeni mom granted US visa to be with dying 2-year-old son in Oakland

She was granted permission to come the U.S. after a lawsuit was filed.

Swileh arrived in the Bay Area Wednesday.

Now Abdullah is with his mom and dad in what doctors believe are his final days.
