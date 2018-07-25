Pompeo faces tough questions on Russia, North Korea

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is defending the Trump administration's foreign policy on Capitol Hill Wednesday, facing fierce questions from Republican and Democratic senators about North Korea, Russia, Iran, and more.
It's Pompeo's first time in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee after President Trump's historic meetings with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Russian leader Vladimir Putin - the outcomes of which are both now being called into question.
"You come before a group of senators today who are filled with serious doubts about this White House and its conduct of American foreign policy," said the Republican chair of the committee, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, adding, "We really need a clear understanding as to what is going on, what our president is agreeing to, and what our strategy is on a number of issues."
While new satellite images released Monday showed North Korea taking steps to dismantle key facilities at a missile testing site, there appears to be a lack of progress in implementing the "complete denuclearization" Kim and Trump agreed to in their joint declaration in Singapore.
Pompeo visited Pyongyang less than a month after the summit, but he was denied the meeting with Kim that the White House said he would have, and the North Koreans bashed the U.S. for making "gangster-like" and "cancerous" demands in their two days of meetings.
Downplaying those tensions, Pompeo told senators, "We are engaged in patient diplomacy, but we will not let this drag out to no end... President Trump remains upbeat about the prospects of North Korean denuclearization. Progress is happening."
But the top U.S. diplomat is facing perhaps even tougher questions on Russia after the president's one-on-one meeting with Putin and the confusion over what agreements were reached by the two leaders. In the days since, Pompeo has dismissed questions about it, saying he has spoken to Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and pointing to coordination on counterterrorism and a possible business council as key outcomes from what he described as "an incredibly important meeting."
Pompeo told the committee it was important to continue to keep channels open: "Now is the time for direct communication in our relationship in order to make clear to President Putin that there is the possibility, however remote it might be, to reverse the negative course of our relationship."
Even as Trump has cast doubt on whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, Pompeo said he made clear to Russian officials in Helsinki that there will be "severe consequences for interference in our democratic processes."
"President Trump is well-aware of the challenges that Russia poses to the United States and our partners and allies. He has taken a staggering number of actions to protect our interests," Pompeo added.
Shortly before the hearing started, Pompeo also issued a statement to say the U.S. still opposes Russia's "attempted annexation" of Crimea, which violates "a bedrock international principle shared by democratic states - that no country can change the borders of another by force."
Trump had previously left the door open to the U.S. recognizing Crimea as part of Russia, telling reporters, "We're going to have to see." National Security Adviser John Bolton fanned the flames, too, in an interview with CBS News, saying again, "We'll see," and adding, "The president makes the policy."
This is an ongoing story. Please check back in for updates.
