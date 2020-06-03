pope francis

Pope Francis says world cannot turn 'a blind eye to racism' amid George Floyd protests

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis says he has ''witnessed with great concern the disturbing social unrest'' in the United States in reaction to the killing of George Floyd, and called for national reconciliation.

"My friends, we cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life,'' the pope said during his weekly Wednesday audience, held in the presence of bishops due to coronavirus restrictions on gatherings.

At the same time, the pontiff warned "nothing is gained by violence and so much is lost.''

Francis said he was praying "for the repose of George Floyd and all those who have lost their lives as a result of the sin of racism'' and issued his condolences for all those who grieve their loss. He called for national reconciliation and peace.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityprotestpope francisracismgeorge floydu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
POPE FRANCIS
St. John Paul II honored on centennial of his birthday
Pope leaves Vatican, prays for end to coronavirus pandemic
Pope, sick with apparent cold, cancels audiences amid virus fears
Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked me
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old girl killed in Raleigh shooting
George Floyd protests: Nation's streets calmest in days
Trump tweets RNC will 'find another state' to hold convention
No arrests made in peaceful Raleigh protest
George W. Bush releases rare public statement on protests
'Murdered right before my eyes:' George Floyd's Raleigh uncle speaks out
Wednesday will see temps in the 90s
Show More
Carowinds targeting late July reopening
Rocky Mount city council votes to remove Confederate monument
Woman gives powerful speech to looters on streets of NYC
Former NAACP member reflects on Fayetteville protests
15-year-old Franklin Co. rapper pens new song referencing Floyd's death
More TOP STORIES News