pope francis

Pope Francis goes to Rome hospital for intestinal surgery

EMBED <>More Videos

Pope Francis holds mass on St. Francis Of Assisi Feast Day

VATICAN CITY -- The Vatican says Pope Francis has gone to a Rome hospital for scheduled surgery for a stenosis, or restriction, of the large intestine. The brief announcement Sunday afternoon didn't say when the surgery would be performed but it said there would be an announcement when the surgery is complete.

Just three hours earlier, Francis had cheerfully greeted the public in St. Peter's Square in keeping with a Sunday tradition and told them he will go to Hungary and Slovakia in September.

A week earlier, Francis, 84, had used the same traditional appearance to ask the public for special prayers for the pope, which, in hindsight might have been hinting at the planned surgery at Rome's Gemelli Polyclinic.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvatican citypope francissurgeryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
POPE FRANCIS
Pope says violence at the US Capitol must be 'condemned'
Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes 1st Black U.S. prelate
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film
Pope Francis says world cannot turn 'a blind eye to racism'
TOP STORIES
LIST: Where to see fireworks near Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville
Tropical Storm Elsa expected to move into NC later this week
Sanford man shoots, kills nephew following argument: Deputies
Sunshine, low humidity makes for beautiful Independence Day
3 caught, 1 at large following Chatham County chase: Highway Patrol
Demolition crews move in at FL condo amid storm fears
Head-on drag racing crash kills NC boy, NCSHP says
Show More
Big crowds pack Lake Benson Park for early celebration of 4th of July
DPD warns of celebratory gunfire on July 4 a year after woman killed
Shooting at 'large party' in eastern NC leaves 3 dead, 1 injured
Troopers looking for impaired, aggressive drivers this holiday weekend
11 arrested after standoff with heavily-armed group in Mass.
More TOP STORIES News