1 dead, another injured in early morning shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured early Sunday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., Wake County deputies responded to the 600 block of Poplar Street in Raleigh where they found two people shot.

According to a news release, Jesse James Holleman III was found dead at the scene, while Susan Clark Holleman was transported to WakeMed hospital with injuries.

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwake countyshootingwake county newsraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Show More
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
Food stamp participants in North Carolina can now buy food online
More TOP STORIES News