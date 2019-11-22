Porch pirates strike a third of Americans surveyed

By
If you've never been the victim of a porch pirate, it's only a matter of time according to new research.

A new study conducted by C+R Research finds 36 percent of Americans have had packages stolen from their front porch in the past year. That's up from 31 percent in 2017.

Researchers asked 2000 online shoppers about their experiences with package theft over the past year. More than one-third have been a victim of theft, and 44 percent of those at least twice. Only 11 percent said the porch pirate was caught. Fortunately, 73 percent of the victims said they received a refund.

The holidays are just around the corner and 92 percent of people surveyed say they plan to shop online this Christmas leading to more packages delivered to front doors.

Many homeowners are opting to purchase doorbell cameras when it comes to preventing package theft. They say the cameras "provide peace of mind."
Related topics:
crimeporch pirate
