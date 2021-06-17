portugal

Message in a bottle travels across Atlantic Ocean from Rhode Island to Portugal

Portuguese teen was fishing in Azores when he found crumpled Powerade bottle
EMBED <>More Videos

Message in a bottle travels across the Atlantic Ocean

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- A Portuguese teenager has found a message in a bottle that traveled at least 2,400 miles from a Vermont teenager.

Christian Santos, 17, was spearfishing in the Azores when he found a crumpled plastic bottle that was tossed into the sea near Rhode Island in 2018, The Boston Globe reported.

Santos' mother, Molly Santos, posted a photo of the note on Facebook asking for others to share the post in hopes of finding the writer to share how far the message traveled.

RELATED: Message in a bottle helps rescue family trapped on California camping trip

The note inside of a Powerade bottle was written in orange marker on a notecard that reads, "It is Thanksgiving. I am 13 and visiting family in Rhode Island. I am from Vermont." The note included an email address to respond.

Molly Santo said that she sent an email to the address, but never received a response.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrhode islandvermontbizarreportugalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PORTUGAL
Source: Ronaldo fit for opening match
'Ronaldo made sacrifice for Portugal'
Cristiano Ronaldo 'needs goal boost'
Michael Bradley recalls final play
TOP STORIES
Man shot in Newtown Grove kidnapped, sexually abused woman: Authorities
Son of Greg Olsen rings bell, leaves hospital after heart transplant
Man declines COVID-19 vaccine, needs double lung transplant
'Armed and dangerous' carjacking suspect on the loose
Baker fined for refusing to make transgender transition cake
Supreme Court upholds Obamacare for 3rd time
Carolina Hurricanes agree to 3-year extension for head coach
Show More
Tropical system could bring rain to NC next week
AccuWeather meteorologist proposes in front of tornado
After meeting with VP, Texas Dems concede federal voting rights battle in Senate
Biden to sign bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
Simone Biles cover photo was taken by Durham native
More TOP STORIES News