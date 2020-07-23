'Possible human remains' found in Goldsboro woods, deputies say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wayne County deputies are investigating after 'possible human remains' were found in a wooded area in Goldsboro on Wednesday afternoon.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said a logging company employee found the possible remains while cutting timber along the 600 block of Falling Creek Church Road just before 2:20 p.m.

Officials said the remains have been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh for identification. Detectives are reviewing missing person reports to match the remains.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at (919) 731-1480.
