Possible persons of interest named in death of Garner mom

New court documents have named a possible person of interest in the death of 24-year-old Faith Bevan.

GARNER, NC (WTVD) --
New court documents have named a possible person of interest in the death of 24-year-old Faith Bevan who was found in a ditch near US 401 in Garner on Sunday.

The documents said that the person of interest, who has not been arrested, is one of several.



One of the possible persons of interest admitted he spent time with Bevan in the hours before she died.

Authorities got a search warrant for the person's cell phone and discovered data had been deleted. Authorities are now hoping to find any photos, texts or other data that was backed up on Apple's iCloud.

Court records said the young mother was found with her shirt pulled up and her pants pulled down.

Bevan's death is being investigated as a homicide.

"I've never known anybody as a threat, physically, that would hurt her," said Justice Bevan, Faith's brother.

Bevan left behind her 5-year-old daughter.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office is waiting for the autopsy results to find out how Bevan died.

A GoFund Me page has been set up to help Faith's daughter.

Faith's funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, March 23 at Montlawn Funeral Home in Raleigh. The wake begins at 12 p.m.
