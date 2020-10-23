Trump vs. Biden: ABC11 post-presidential debate analysis with experts

The in-person presidential debate was held at Belmont University, which also hosted the 2008 debate between Democrat Barack Obama and Republican John McCain.
Belmont required masks and implemented testing protocols and limited exposure of debate attendees to the school's student population.
About 150 people attended the debate hall, including up to 35 Belmont students working as ushers.
After the presidential debate, ABC11's Jonah Kaplan moderated a conversation among local experts and analyzed the topics discussed.
The panel of experts included:
- UNC School of Medicine Professor Dr. Alexa Mieses Malchuk
- Director of Communications for Civitas Institute Brooke Medina
- Meredith College Professor of Political Science Dr. David McLennan
- UNC African American history professor Dr. Claude Clegg
As of Thursday night, there are 12 days until election day.
