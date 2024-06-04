1 arrested after Dunn police chase ends in crash

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was arrested following a Dunn police chase ending in a crash Tuesday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., a police officer tried to stop a red Toyota passenger car. The driver led officers across downtown and residential streets before getting on US Highway 301 and toward I-95.

At North Clinton Avenue and Granville Street intersection, the suspect vehicle hit an NCDOT trailer with a traffic monitoring system. The trailer flipped on its side because of the collision.

The driver was arrested and taken to Betsy Johnson Hospital for minor injuries.