1 dead, 1 injured after Fayetteville shooting on Edgehill Road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting in Fayetteville Saturday night left one man dead and another injured.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 700 block of Edgehill Road.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

One of them died from his injuries. Fayetteville Police Department said his name is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Additional information will be released when available.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet,