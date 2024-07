1 displaced after apartment fire in Raleigh near NC State Campus

It happened just after midnight on Crest Drive.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is left without a home after a fire at an apartment building in Raleigh.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Crest Drive across from NC State South Campus.

According to fire officials, 45 firefighters helped to put out the flames. One unit sustained fire damage, while three others had smoke damage.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross will be helping the one person displaced.