1 person hospitalized after fire at Cary duplex

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was injured when a Cary duplex caught fire Tuesday.

It happened in the 100 block of Gregory Drive. Firefighters arrived and found smoke coming from one side of a duplex.

The fire was quickly contained and extinguished.

Town of Cary

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

No other structures or homes were affected by the fire, a Cary town official said, and no one was displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but a spokesperson said an unattended candle may have been to blame.

SEE ALSO | Mortgage paid off for family of Raleigh firefighter who died of throat cancer in 2023

