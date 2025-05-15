1 person injured in knife fight at Raleigh bus stop: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was injured after a fight at a bus stop in Raleigh on Thursday.

According to authorities, two women were in an altercation at a bus stop and went over to a nearby garden center.

One person was cut on the hand and was treated for minor injuries, police said.

One person was taken into custody.

Police said the incident is isolated.

