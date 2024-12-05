1 person taken to hospital following shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Raleigh Wednesday evening.

Police said officers responded to calls about a domestic situation just before 7:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Pinhook Lane. When officers arrived they found a person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

One person was detained.

Authorities said the shooting was an isolated incident.

