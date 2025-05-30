Data shows 50 teen drivers have died on North Carolina roads so far in 2025

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Data shows roughly 10 percent of people killed so far this year on North Carolina roads are teen drivers.

Natalie Faucette's son is getting ready to turn 18, and said she's thankful there are long waits and difficulty getting an appointment right now at the Wake County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

"I really don't want him to drive, to be honest," she said. "My anxiety will be worse only because he's not been behind the wheel before."

The state is currently in what the North Carolina Highway Patrol calls the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer.

It's the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Students are out of school, and traditionally, law enforcement says they see a rise in teen driving deaths or injuries.

It's a trend, Faucette said, she knows well due to her work in the court system.

"I take stuff from work and bring it home and just kind of warn him (to) be a little careful. If you're sleepy, don't be out underage drinking," said Faucette.

State data shows that so far in 2025, 50 teen drivers have been killed on North Carolina roads.

Last year, more than 1,700 people died, and 191 of them were teen drivers.

"That is 191 too many, and what we're dealing with this year is 50 too many," said North Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt Marcus Bethea. "There are certain apps that a lot of parents are using now on their telephones to actually monitor speed and location. I'm sure it's not what the intention of the Big Brother is watching kind of mindset. But again, it's all about protecting those that you love."