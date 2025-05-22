17-year-old charged in connection with fatal shooting of juvenile, injuring 1 in Durham

Police are investigating after a juvenile was killed in a shooting near the McDougald Terrace community in Durham on Friday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teen has been charged in connection with a shooting that left a juvenile dead and one other person injured in the McDougald Terrace community in Durham.

Durham police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dayton Street just after 8:30 p.m. on May 9. When officers arrived, they found a man and a juvenile victim with gunshot wounds.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the adult victim was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, authorities said a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator J. Sokal 919-560-4440 ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org or by phone at 919-683-1200 CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood