17-year-old killed in roll-over crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old is dead after police said he lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

Durham police said officers responded to reports about the crash just before 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the 900 block of Olive Branch Road.

Police said the teen was driving north in a 2004 Honda Accord when he missed a curve, lost control of the vehicle, hit a curb, and flipped down an embankment. The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said speed appeared to have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator A. Roberts at (919) 560-4935 ext. 29410.