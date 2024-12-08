No. 18 Clemson kicks a last second FG to beat No. 6 SMU 34-31 for ACC title, berth in the CFP

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Cade Klubnik threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns, Nolan Hauser kicked a 56-yard field goal as time expired and the No. 18 Clemson knocked off No. 6 SMU 34-31 Saturday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff and position itself for a first-round bye.

Hauser's field goal was the longest in ACC championship game history.

Bryant Wesco had eight catches for 143 yards and two TDs in the first quarter for the Tigers (10-3, No. 17 CFP), who needed a win to get into the expanded 12-team playoffs. Jake Briningstool added two short TD receptions as Clemson improved to 9-1 in ACC championship games under coach Dabo Swinney.

Kevin Jennings threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns and ran a score for SMU (11-1, No. 8 CFP), which had gone 8-0 in the regular season in its first year since in the ACC after moving over from American Athletic Conference.

The mistake-filled loss cost the Mustangs a shot at a first-round bye in the CFP and potentially could keep them out of the field altogether.

Clemson edge rusher T.J. Parker set the tone on the game's first series with a sack-fumble and Klubnik threw three first-quarter touchdown passes as the Tigers, a 2 1/2-point underdog, bolted to a 21-7 lead. Klubnik finished the first quarter 8 of 10 for 120 yards with three TDs, including scoring tosses of 45 and 35 yards to Wesco.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

