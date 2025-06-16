2 court security officers stabbed at criminal courthouse in NYC in apparent 'targeted attack'

The court officers were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

NEW YORK -- Two court security officers were stabbed while screening people at the metal detectors at the Manhattan criminal courthouse on Monday morning, according to a state courts spokesperson.

One court officer was slashed in the face and the other was slashed in the neck, according to law enforcement sources. Both were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, sources said.

"Several Court Officers immediately rushed to stop the assailant, subduing him near a bank of magnetometers, disarming him, and taking him into custody," state courts spokesperson Al Baker said in a statement.

Baker described the incident, which was caught on surveillance video, as an apparent "targeted attack."

An investigation is ongoing, Baker said.