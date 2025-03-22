2 people killed in domestic shooting in Goldsboro, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were found dead following a shooting at a home in Goldsboro on Friday.

The Goldsboro Police Department said officers responded to calls about a domestic dispute on Edgerton Street just before 11 p.m.

When officers arrived they found 45-year-old Rondray Darnell Gooding and 42-year-old Antrell Lamond Carlton dead from gunshot wounds.

Police said a woman who lived in the home got away without injuries and called 911.

