2 Woman taken to the hospital following double stabbing in Durham

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 2:28AM
DURHAM. N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were taken to the hospital following a stabbing in Durham on Tuesday.

Durham police said officers responded to calls about a stabbing in the 400 block of Liberty Street at 10:12 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed. Police said a second woman was also found with stab wounds near the intersection of Main Street and Dillard Street.

Authorities the first woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

