Trump, Harris ramp up campaign efforts in NC ahead of early voting; new poll shows tight race

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many say North Carolina is a must-win battleground state
Early voting starts Thursday for the state, and we see candidates get their message out.
Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned Sunday night on the campus of East Carolina University. She shared some of her New Way Forward agenda, including bringing down the cost of living, investing in small businesses and her position on reproductive freedom.
WATCH | Vice President Harris stops in Greenville include church, Minges Coliseum on ECU campus
Harris' running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, will visit NC on Thursday and campaign in Durham and Winston-Salem.
Meanwhile, Republican vice presidential nominee and Senator JD Vance will hold a rally Wednesday in Wilmington.
WATCH | JD Vance to be in Wilmington day before early voting starts in NC
Monday, both Harris and Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump will make stops in Pennsylvania, another must-win state.
A recent ABC News, IPSOS poll showed the Vice President will have a two-point lead nationally among likely voters, within the margin of error. It also found:
This past weekend, Trump was in Arizona where he promised to hire more border agents.