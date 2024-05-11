Hurricanes look to avoid sweep in 2nd round of NHL playoffs

The Hurricanes may be down but they're not out. And fans are preparing to bring the noise -- right after the food.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes are facing a grim and familiar reality, especially after acquiring forward Jake Guentzel at the trade deadline in a signal that the team viewed this year as its best shot to go all-in as a multi-year Cup contender under Rod Brind'Amour.

In what has gone from quirk to frustrating pattern, Carolina has seen its last eight playoff losses come by one-goal margins - with five in overtime - going back to last year's sweep at the hands of Florida in the Eastern Conference Final.

The latest was Thursday night, a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers.

The loss left the Hurricanes on the verge of being swept out of the NHL Playoffs by the Rangers, who are the first team in 16 years to start a postseason at 7-0.

"Everyone knows what's going on, what's the situation we're in," Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis said. "Like I said before, it's not going to help anyone being negative and being down."

Game 4 at PNC Arena on Saturday night is win or go home for the Canes. The puck drops at 7 p.m. on TNT.

Brind'Amour has talked about liking what the team is doing in its 5-on-5 play. But this is a series being won by the Rangers on special teams, and Carolina's power play that ranked second in the regular season has come apart at the worst possible moment. Carolina has gone 0 for 5 in all three games with the man advantage, while New York got a game-changing shorthanded goal from Chris Kreider in Game 3 to further those frustrations.

Throw in the fact that Carolina gave up four power-play goals in Games 1 and 2, and the Rangers have outscored the Hurricanes 5-0 on special teams in a series decided by a combined margin of three goals.

The Rangers have carried the form that made them the NHL's best regular-season team straight into the postseason. And that has them within a win of becoming the first team into the conference finals.

"You don't really even think about it, though," Rangers forward Jack Roslovic said. "You're just rolling, you're playing good hockey. Everybody's clicking at the right time, the goalies are playing well, the systems seem to be working, the matchups seem to be working. So you just keep on trying to do a lot of the same."

New York opened the playoffs with a sweep of Washington in Round 1. Another sweep would make them the first team to open the playoffs with eight straight wins since the Edmonton Oilers won nine in a row in 1985 on the way to winning the Stanley Cup, according to Sportradar.

The last team to hit 7-0 was Pittsburgh in 2008 before falling to Detroit in the Cup final. New York also did it in 1994 on the way to their most recent Cup win. Now they'll try to close out the Hurricanes on their home ice in front of a typically boisterous crowd.

"We know what we're getting into, we have to be ready for it and we have to make sure that we play our game inside of that," New York coach Peter Laviolette said.

The Associated Press contributed.