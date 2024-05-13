New York brings 3-1 series lead into game 5 against Carolina

NEW YORK, NY -- Carolina Hurricanes (52-23-7, second in the Metropolitan Division) are playing the New York Rangers (55-23-4, first in the Metropolitan Division) on Monday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

LINE

Hurricanes -113, Rangers -107; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE

The New York Rangers host the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous meeting 4-3.

New York has gone 55-23-4 overall with a 25-9-0 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have scored 278 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank seventh in NHL play.

Carolina has a 52-23-7 record overall and a 21-7-7 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Hurricanes have a +66 scoring differential, with 277 total goals scored and 211 given up.

TOP PERFORMERS

Hurricanes: Seth Jarvis has 33 goals and 34 assists. Jake Guentzel has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Rangers: Artemi Panarin has scored 49 goals with 71 assists. Mika Zibanejad has three goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Hurricanes: 5-2-3, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Rangers: 9-1-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, five penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES

Hurricanes: Jesper Fast: out for season (upper body), Brett Pesce: out (lower body).

Rangers: Filip Chytil: day-to-day (illness), Blake Wheeler: out for season (lower-body).