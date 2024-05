2024 NHL Playoffs: Canes stun Rangers 4-1, send series back to Raleigh

NEW YORK, NY (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes live to play another day thanks to a stunning third-period display of offense.

Down 1-0, Carolina rallied with four goals in the final 20 minutes to shock the New York Rangers 4-1 on Monday night and send the series back to Raleigh for Game 6.

The Rangers still lead the series 3-2.

Game 6 will be Thursday night at PNC Arena.

