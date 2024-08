USA men's basketball team beats France 98-87 for fifth straight gold medal at Olympics

PARIS -- The United States beat host France 98-87 to win the gold medal in the 2024 Olympic men's basketball tournament on Saturday night at Bercy Arena.

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and LeBron James led the team to its fifth consecutive gold medal and 17th overall.

Victor Wembanyama scored 26 points for France.

