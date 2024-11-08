2024 Veteran Day events happening across the Triangle and beyond

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Monday marks Veterans Day.
This federal holiday started over 100 years ago, with November 11, 1918, seen as the end of 'the war to end all wars.'
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, it's a celebration to "honor America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good."
Here are events happening in the Triangle and beyond:
Veterans Day Observance
Monday, November 11
11 a.m. at Veterans Freedom Park
1517 North Harrison Avenue
The event will include remarks from Cary City Council, guest speaker Colonel Bret Batdorff and music from Old North State Brass Band. Find more information here.
Orange County Veterans Day Celebration
Monday, November 11
11 a.m. at Orange County Veterans Memorial
2501 Homestead Drive
Captain Alfred S. McLauren, USN (Ret.) Ph.d. will be the guest speaker. Find more information here.
Veterans Day Concert with Durham Community Concert Band
Monday, November 11
3 p.m. at Southern Village
400 Market Street
This is a free concert for everybody to enjoy with some patriotic tunes and other favorites. Make sure to bring a chair and blanket! Find more information here.
Duke University Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony
Monday, November 11
11 a.m. at Duke University Chapel
401 Chapel Drive
Find more information here.
Veterans Day Observance
Monday, November 11
10:30 a.m. at Aversboro Road Baptist Church
1600 Aversboro Road
You can enjoy music by the Garner Magnet High School band and a keynote address. This event is free and open to the public. Find more information here.
Veterans Day Celebration
Saturday, November 9
9 a.m. at Indian Creek Trailhead
101 Town Hall Drive
Find more information here.
Veterans Day Tribute
Sunday, November 10
2 p.m. at Knightdale Station Park Veterans Memorial
810 North First Avenue
Two Green Thumbs Garden Club and the town of Knightdale are teaming up for a veterans day tribute. Find more information here.
North Carolina Veterans Day Ceremony
Saturday, November 9
11 a.m. at north side of the Capitol Building
1 East Edenton Street
The organizers have decided to not have a parade this year, but there will still be a ceremony and 21-gun salute.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be updated as more events come up.