Trump's Asheville visit prompts tight security after assassination attempt

"Wednesday's going to be an all-hands-on-deck," Mike Lamb, the police chief in Asheville, said.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The security for Donald Trump's campaign stop in Asheville on Wednesday will be tight following the attempted assassination.

The former President's running mate JD Vance will appear alongside him at Harrah's Cherokee Center. This is Trump's first stop in the mountains since 2016

"Wednesday's going to be an all-hands-on-deck," Mike Lamb, the police chief in Asheville, said. "We will have a lot of staff out on foot, on bicycle, in cars. We'll also be deploying the drones to help us with overwatch of the event."

Trump is expected to speak about the economic hardships facing North Carolina families.

No further information was provided about the event.

Trump was just in North Carolina for a rally in Charlotte two weeks ago.