24/7 Live
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
NASA astronaut casts ballot from space
Thursday, January 19, 2017
The only question we have: How are they going to get Shane his 'I voted' sticker?
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2025 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
WASHINGTON
2016 ELECTION
NASA
VOTING
PRESIDENTIAL RACE
U.S. & WORLD
BUZZWORTHY
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Truck driver hits, kills woman in parking lot of Smithfield Food Lion
36 minutes ago
25 seniors graduate from St. Aug's amid uncertain future for school
2 hours ago
First Alert Day: Storms to move through central NC Sat. night
Fort Bragg partners with conservation group to protect training areas
NC State graduates reflect on time on campus, future plans
Neighbor shocked to hear of man's arrest in Garner kidnapping: 'Scary'
Stanley Cup Playoffs: Canes off to strong start on power play
Here's why May the 4th is marked as Star Wars Day across the galaxy
2 hours ago