NASCAR heads into 76th season amid federal lawsuit filed by Michael Jordan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- NASCAR has no shortage of storylines heading into its 76th season and the biggest one is the federal court showdown between the stock car series and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.
Jordan's 23XI Cup Series team he co-owns with three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin didn't like the terms of the take-it-or-leave-it charter offer last fall and, along with Front Row Motorsports, refused to sign as 13 others did. The two teams will race this season - 23XI's driver, Tyler Reddick, was the regular-season champion and a title contender - as the case proceeds.
23XI and Front Row head into the season-opening Daytona 500 this weekend coming off a flurry of courtroom victories, including one that recognizes and compensates their six combined cars as chartered entries. A trial is set for December after the season ends.
There are enough positives that everyone seemed excited to get back to racing when they gathered this month for a throwback to the early days of NASCAR at historic Bowman-Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
"I actually think things are in an OK place," said Chase Elliott, voted the most popular driver by fans seven times. The son of Hall of Fame driver Bill Elliott said he believes NASCAR's current leadership group "has been open to more change over the past three or four years" than the past three decades.
NASCAR has been owned and operated by the Daytona-based France family since its 1948 inception.
"As long as we're willing to say that some of the stuff hasn't been good, then it's fine," Elliott said of competition issues the past few years. "I hope we can continue to go in a good direction."
The first speed bump will be at the Daytona 500
Nine drivers will attempt to qualify for one of the four open spots in the Daytona 500. Among the nine are seven-time NASCAR champion and two-time race winner Jimmie Johnson, former Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., and four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves in his NASCAR debut.
NASCAR last month went public with a new rule that could expand the field to 41 to accommodate a world-class driver. It was earmarked for Castroneves, who, if he doesn't earn one of the four open spots, will race as an extra car not eligible for payment or points.
Johnson and Truex could have been considered for the waiver if they asked at least 90 days in advance, language NASCAR said was in the charters signed by teams in September. Trackhouse Racing was the only team to request the waiver, if needed, for Castroneves.
"I just think it reeks of desperation," said Hamlin, who as co-owner of 23XI Racing has signed some splashy one-off entrants, including former F1 drivers Juan Pablo Montoya and Kamui Kobayashi.
"I don't know how nice you can really say it. It just feels like you are really trying to get any kind of headline you can to be relevant and I don't love it," Hamlin said of the provisional. "You are the premier stock car series in the U.S., the premier racing sport in the U.S. - be the big boys and force people to come in here and get their credentials and do it the natural way."
The rule will be tested this week at Daytona International Speedway, where two open spots will be awarded Wednesday based on speed and the other two awarded in Thursday's two qualifying races.
The drivers have to do their part, Logano said, and it starts with navigating all the new platforms. It is up to the drivers, he said, to make sure viewers can find them.
"I think the biggest challenge I see this year is going to be educating our fans where to watch the race, that's my number one concern," said Logano. "I think that's probably the same for everybody in the industry. We've got to communicate with our fans where to watch and how to watch."