3 people killed in Fayetteville stabbing, no suspect information

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were killed in a stabbing that took place in Fayetteville.

Police were called to Bellarthur Lane just before 9 a.m.

Officers found three people with critical injuries.

They were pronounced dead before they could get to the hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

Police have also not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective B. Campbell at (910) 813-8012.

