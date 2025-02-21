24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

3 people killed in Fayetteville stabbing, no suspect information

WTVD logo
Friday, February 21, 2025 4:16PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were killed in a stabbing that took place in Fayetteville.

Police were called to Bellarthur Lane just before 9 a.m.

Officers found three people with critical injuries.

They were pronounced dead before they could get to the hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

Police have also not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective B. Campbell at (910) 813-8012.

SEE ALSO: 75-year-old man killed in Holly Springs house fire, 5 others displaced

Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW