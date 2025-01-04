Mother charged in shooting that critically injured 4-year-old girl, Durham Police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 4-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition following reports of gunshots in Durham on Saturday.

Durham police said just before 2 p.m., officers responded to calls about a gunshot wound in the 200 block of E Cornwallis Road.

When officers arrived, the 4-year-old girl had already been taken to the hospital by personal vehicle.

Authorities said she is listed in critical condition. The child's spleen, liver, kidney, and stomach were damaged on her left side, according to a police arrest warrant.

Police said Vintasia Sowell, 24, the mother of the victim, was arrested and charged with felony child abuse and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Sowell was given a $50,000 secured bond. Her first court date is Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. at the Durham County Courthouse.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator M. Judy at 919-560-4440 ext.29252 or Durham CrimeStoppers at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org or by calling 919-683-1200. Tipsters never have to provide their identity and may be eligible for up to $2000 in cash reward.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this article stated the victim was 5 years old..

