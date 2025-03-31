Man arrested in deadly I-40 shooting faces murder charges in court

The family of Ricardo Baez Cardenas says he was a father of two children and was on his way to work when he was shot.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Monday, a man arrested in connection with a deadly I-40 shooting is back in court.

Josue Alejandro Quintanilla-Reyes, 32, is facing murder charges in the death of Ricardo Baez Cardenas, 35.

The shooting happened on March 7 around 6:20 a.m. near North Harrison Avenue in Wake County.

It was all caught on shocking video from another driver, who saw the alleged shooter, Quintanilla-Reyes, driving aggressively before pulling up next to Cardenas' truck. That's when he heard gunshots and saw debris and glass shattering.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office has still not confirmed the motive; however, it is a suspected case of road rage.

Cardenas was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead later that same day.

Eyewitness News sat down with the victim's family, who is heartbroken by this loss.

"Receiving that phone call was the most terrifying moment of my life."

Cardenas was a father of two children and the youngest of four brothers. His siblings described him as "the life of the party" who loved to sing.

The family said they wanted to thank that eyewitness for recording it all.

"Without this guy, I don't think the police could do anything. I don't think -- or it would take longer to find this guy," Ramon said.

If Quintanilla-Reyes is convicted, he could be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.

The hearing will start at 9 a.m.

Featured video is from a previous report.