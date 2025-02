I-440 lanes shut down after multi-vehicle crash near Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple lanes are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash on I-440 Friday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. at mile marker 10 near Wake Forest Road near Raleigh, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Raleigh Police Department said there are officers on the scene. Drivers should seek alternative routes.

Traffic backup can be seen on NCDOT cameras near where the crash happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.