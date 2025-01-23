7 cops shot in San Antonio while responding to call for help from apartment

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Seven San Antonio police officers responding to a "suicide in progress" call were shot and wounded by a suspect who was later found dead inside an apartment, police said.

All of the officers sustained non-life threatening injuries in the Wednesday night shooting, according to a San Antonio police preliminary report released Thursday. The report did not detail the officers' injuries but said all were expected to fully recover.

According to police, the officers responded to the initial call at the apartment complex when they received another call of shots fired. San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus had said that the original call came from one of the suspect's family members.

When officers arrived, a female coming out of the apartment said the suspect was shooting inside and was coming out. Police said Brandon Scott Poulos, 46, then started firing at the officers, striking one in the leg.

The wounded officer was pulled from the scene, and Poulos, who had retreated back into the apartment began firing again and wounded several more officers. All of the wounded were either taken to a hospital or treated at the scene.

A SWAT team was mobilized and police said officers attempted to negotiate with Poulos for several hours to surrender peacefully.

Poulos was later found deceased, and the police report said investigators had not yet determined if he shot himself or was shot by a SWAT officer.

Police said Poulos had been arrested Jan. 18 for a violation of a protection order but had been released on bail the next day.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three-digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.